Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pulse Health Ltd

* Pulse Health-received preliminary, non-binding, indicative proposal from Healthe Care Australia to acquire 100% of outstanding shares in pulse for $0.47 per share

* Pulse Health - proposal of $0.47 cash per share represents premium of 42.4% over closing price of pulse shares of $0.33 on 19 October 2016