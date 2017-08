Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics LP

* Tesoro Logistics LP - Declares quarterly cash distribution for third quarter 2016 of $0.875 per limited partnership unit- SEC filing

* Tesoro Logistics LP - Dividend distribution of $0.875 represents a 4% increase over the quarterly distribution of $0.842 per unit