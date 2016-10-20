BRIEF-Travelsky Technology entered into Qingdao Cares subcontract agreement

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Travelsky Technology Ltd
* Company entered into Qingdao Cares subcontract agreement with Qingdao Cares
* Pursuant to deal co has agreed to subcontract to Qingdao Cares construction of weak current related system for Xiangyang Airport project
* Deal for rmb29.8 million
* Also entered into hubei cares subcontract agreement with Hubei Cares for consideration of rmb6.8mln
* Pursuant to hubei subcontract co to subcontract to Hubei Cares construction of departure system for Xiangyang Airport Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: