10 months ago
BRIEF-Travelsky Technology entered into Qingdao Cares subcontract agreement
October 20, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Travelsky Technology entered into Qingdao Cares subcontract agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Travelsky Technology Ltd

* Company entered into Qingdao Cares subcontract agreement with Qingdao Cares

* Pursuant to deal co has agreed to subcontract to Qingdao Cares construction of weak current related system for Xiangyang Airport project

* Deal for rmb29.8 million

* Also entered into hubei cares subcontract agreement with Hubei Cares for consideration of rmb6.8mln

* Pursuant to hubei subcontract co to subcontract to Hubei Cares construction of departure system for Xiangyang Airport Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
