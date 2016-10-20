BRIEF-Travelsky Technology entered into Qingdao Cares subcontract agreement

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Travelsky Technology Ltd

* Company entered into Qingdao Cares subcontract agreement with Qingdao Cares

* Pursuant to deal co has agreed to subcontract to Qingdao Cares construction of weak current related system for Xiangyang Airport project

* Deal for rmb29.8 million

* Also entered into hubei cares subcontract agreement with Hubei Cares for consideration of rmb6.8mln

* Pursuant to hubei subcontract co to subcontract to Hubei Cares construction of departure system for Xiangyang Airport Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: