Oct 20 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 22.4 million euros versus 22.4 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 1.2 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago

* Expects 2016 net sales to continue to grow and operating profit to be in range of 9-13 pct of revenue Source text for Eikon:

