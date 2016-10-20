FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tele2 Q3 core profit higher than expected
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 20, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tele2 Q3 core profit higher than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tele2 Ab :

* Says net sales in Q3 amounted to SEK 6,961 (6,791) million and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,562 (1,599) million

* Reuters poll: Tele2 Q3 EBITDA was seen at SEK 1,337 million, sales at 6,907 million

* Says Netherlands mobile end-user service revenue up 15 percent

* Says net loss due to an impairment of goodwill in Netherlands

* Says 2016 guidance unchanged

* Says as part of our annual financial review cycle, we assess the future cash generation of our various business units. As a result of this analysis, we have recognized an impairment of SEK 2.5bn related to our business in the Netherlands, resulting in a net loss for the Group.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.