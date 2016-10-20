FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Philips lighting Q3 adjusted EBITA beats Reuters poll
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 20, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Philips lighting Q3 adjusted EBITA beats Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting NV :

* Q3 adjusted EBITA of 175 million euros ($191.78 million)(Q3 2015: 139 million euros)

* Q3 sales 1.7 billion euros

* "We are on track to deliver an increase in year-on-year operational profitability and robust cash flow for the full year 2016"

* Q3 net income of 51 million euros, including 30 million euros charges for brand license, separation costs and financial expenses not applicable in 2015

* Q3 net income 51 million euros versus 73 million euros year ago

* "More cautious about comparable sales growth, as we anticipate softer market conditions in the middle east & Turkey"

* "Conditions will likely delay our return to positive comparable sales growth beyond the fourth quarter into 2017"

* Reuters poll - Q3 sales 1.81 billion euros; Q3 adjusted EBITA 157 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.