Oct 20 (Reuters) - Esperite NV :

* Esperite expands extracellular vesicles (exosomes) products portfolio to include inflammatory bowel disease.

* The Cell Factory develops therapy for Crohn's disease.

* Esperite has acquired full rights of a broad patent family enabling MSC-derived extracellular vesicles use in treatment of all autoimmune, chronic and acute inflammatory diseases