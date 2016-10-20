BRIEF-Betsson Q3 operating profit tops forecast

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Betsson AB

* Q3 revenue increased by 9 percent to SEK 1.063 bln vs year-ago 972.9 mln.

* Q3 operating income amounted to SEK 272.9 mln vs year-ago 260.2 mln and operating margin was 25.7 pct vs year-ago 26.7 pct.

* Says strong performance in Q3 shows that challenges we had in Q2 was of a temporary nature

* Says scalability of business model enabled operating margin to return to historically strong levels

* Reuters poll: betsson Q3 revenues were seen at SEK 1,019 mln SEK, operating income SEK 220 mln

* Says revenue in the beginning of the Q4 was in line with the strong revenue of the Q4 2015 and slightly lower than average revenue in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: