FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Betsson Q3 operating profit tops forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
October 20, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Betsson Q3 operating profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Betsson AB

* Q3 revenue increased by 9 percent to SEK 1.063 bln vs year-ago 972.9 mln.

* Q3 operating income amounted to SEK 272.9 mln vs year-ago 260.2 mln and operating margin was 25.7 pct vs year-ago 26.7 pct.

* Says strong performance in Q3 shows that challenges we had in Q2 was of a temporary nature

* Says scalability of business model enabled operating margin to return to historically strong levels

* Reuters poll: betsson Q3 revenues were seen at SEK 1,019 mln SEK, operating income SEK 220 mln

* Says revenue in the beginning of the Q4 was in line with the strong revenue of the Q4 2015 and slightly lower than average revenue in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.