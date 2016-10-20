FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTG Q3 core EBIT just misses forecasts, sees strong Q4
October 20, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MTG Q3 core EBIT just misses forecasts, sees strong Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - MTG AB

* Q3 sales SEK 4,126 million (3,819) with 7 pct organic growth

* Q3 net profit SEK 93 million (-384)

* Q3 operating income before items affecting comparability of SEK 162 million (240) reflecting investments in content, expansion of MTGx, adverse FX effects and disposal of profitable businesses

* Reuters poll: MTG Q3 sales were seen at SEK 4,132 million, core EBIT at SEK 172 million

* Says we are maintaining our guidance for accelerated sales growth and higher profits for full year, which implies a strong Q4 performance Source text for Eikon: Earnings poll: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

