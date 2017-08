Oct 20 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Revenue at Sept. 30, 2016: 4,889 million euros ($5.36 billion)

* Sustained organic growth Q3 2016: +13.4 pct nine months 2016: +11.8 pct

* 2016 growth objective confirmed

* All of 2016 financial aggregates will show a strong increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)