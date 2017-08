REFILE-BRIEF-Oriola Q3 operating profit EUR 16.8 million; below expectations

(Refiles to add link to Reuters poll)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oriola KD Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 395.8 million euros (Reuters poll 387 million euros)

* Q3 operating profit 16.8 million euros (Reuters poll 17.5 million euros)

* Estimates its full-year net sales to remain at 2015 level on constant currency basis

* Adjusted operating profit is estimated to remain at 2015 level or to increase, on a constant currency basis

