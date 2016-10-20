BRIEF-Inficon Holding Q3 sales up at $78.3 million

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG :

* Inficon's Q3 results confirm guidance for 2016

* Reports sales of $78.3 million for Q3 of 2016. This is an increase of 8.2% over same prior-year period or 3.7% compared with preceding Q2

* Sales generated in first nine months of 2016 picked up by 7.6% (organically 6.1%) to $223.5 million

* Confirms its guidance for full year 2016, expecting sales of over $300 million and an operating income margin exceeding 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)