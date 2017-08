Oct 20 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA :

* 9 months sales of 1.51 billion euros versus 1.41 billion euros ($1.55 billion) a year ago

* 10.3 pct organic sales growth for first nine months of 2016, powered by Americas and Asia-Pacific regions

* Net debt amounted to 272 million euros at Sept 30, 2016

* "Biomérieux should exceed its annual 8 pct organic sales growth target" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)