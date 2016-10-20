FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
October 20, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ablynx outlines next steps for its anti-il-6r nanobody, vobarilizumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx outlines next steps for its anti-il-6r nanobody, vobarilizumab, a potential best-in-class treatment for rheumatoid arthritis

* AbbVie has decided at this time not to exercise its right to opt-in and license vobarilizumab in RA

* Additional analysis of Phase IIB RA studies of vobarilizumab further demonstrate its best-in-class efficacy and safety profile

* Ablynx will now rapidly move vobarilizumab into a Phase III RA programme while initiating partnering discussions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

