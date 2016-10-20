BRIEF-Axfood Q3 profit tops forecasts, specifies outlook

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Axfood Ab

* Axfood Q3 operating profit for period was SEK 599 m (552), corresponding to an operating margin of 5.5% (5.3%)

* Q3 like-for-like sales for group-owned stores increased by 0.7%

* Q3 consolidated net sales amounted to sek 10,853 m

* Says replaces its previous forecast of "operating profit for 2016 expected to exceed profit for 2015" with a new forecast of an operating profit for 2016 of around SEK 1,900 m

* Reuters poll: Axfood Q3 net sales were seen at SEK 10,959 million, EBIT at SEK 588 million