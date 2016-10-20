FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 20, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tom Tailor launches new initiatives, withdraws 2016 forecast from March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor :

* Tom Tailor group launches new initiatives to significantly raise its profitability

* These measures will deliver results short term and significantly exceed core program launched at end of 2015

* Tom Tailor group will consequently discontinue loss-making activities

* Implementation of this cost and process optimization program has led to a unscheduled one-off charge of around eur 70 million in Q3 of 2016, primarily non-cash expenses

* Q4 will already display first positive effects in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

* In view of unscheduled charge, executive board is withdrawing forecast 2016 which was projected in March

* Expects to substantially improve profitability and achieve a higher reported EBITDA margin in fiscal year 2017

* Expects to reduce company's gearing faster than previously envisaged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

