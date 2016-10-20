FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Segro says liquidity starting to return to UK investment market
October 20, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Segro says liquidity starting to return to UK investment market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Segro Plc :

* 3Rd quarter trading update

* "Our operating business has shown continued strength over Q3"

* We have seen further absorption of existing space and our development pipeline continues apace with 8 mln stg of new pre-lets signed, funded by well-supported equity placing in early september

* "Despite an initial hiatus following UK's referendum on EU membership, liquidity is starting to return to UK investment market

* There remains strong demand for high quality warehouse assets from a broad range of investors

* "During Q3, we have completed sales of 131 mln stg of assets and land, all in line with or above book value at June 30

* Continuing positive leasing trend seen in first half of 2016, we contracted 13.5 mln stg of new rent during Q3

* As expected, vacancy rate has increased since June 30 2016 to 5.7 pct (from 4.8 pct) reflecting completion of speculatively developed space during period which has not yet let

* Rents are continuing to improve in our UK markets, especially in London and South East England

* In nine months to September 30 2016, new rents on review and renewal were 5.5 pct higher in UK

* Net debt (including our share of debt in joint ventures) at September 30 2016 was 1.9 bln stg (June 30 2016: 2.1 bln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

