10 months ago
BRIEF-IPF says credit issued in IPF digital up 44 pct in Q3
#Financials
October 20, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-IPF says credit issued in IPF digital up 44 pct in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* Group Q3 growth in credit issued of 9 pct

* Group Q3 customer numbers increased by 1 pct

* Q3 impairment as a percentage of revenue at 26.1 pct being at lower end of our target range of 25 pct to 30 pct

* Expect to deliver continued satisfactory growth in Q4 as we balance growth with maintaining credit quality

* Digital delivered strong growth in Q3 , increased credit issued by 44 pct and grew active customer numbers by 45 pct to 171,000

* Expect total investment in IPF Digital for full year to be around 8 mln stg to 10 mln stg

* Pleased to report increase in credit issued growth in Q3 , to see continued growth and stable credit quality in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

