BRIEF-Qliro posts Q3 loss, initiates strategy revew

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qliro Group Ab (Publ)

* Q3 net sales for continuing operations decreased by 1%, and amounted to SEK 917.1 (930.3) million

* Q3 operating earnings (ebit) for continuing operations, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK -31.8 (-28.3) million

* Says review of operations has resulted in decision to reduce operational risks in group by introducing a more conservative approach to several aspects of financial accounting policies

* Says this has resulted in a negative impact of SEK 20 million in quarter

* Says have initiated a strategy review which we expect to conclude by year-end

* Says we are reviewing each segment and their respective challenges and opportunities, while also conducting a review of operational structure to evaluate synergies, optimise scalability and highlight potential of Qliro financial services