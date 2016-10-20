FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Qliro posts Q3 loss, initiates strategy revew
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 20, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Qliro posts Q3 loss, initiates strategy revew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qliro Group Ab (Publ)

* Q3 net sales for continuing operations decreased by 1%, and amounted to SEK 917.1 (930.3) million

* Q3 operating earnings (ebit) for continuing operations, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK -31.8 (-28.3) million

* Says review of operations has resulted in decision to reduce operational risks in group by introducing a more conservative approach to several aspects of financial accounting policies

* Says this has resulted in a negative impact of SEK 20 million in quarter

* Says have initiated a strategy review which we expect to conclude by year-end

* Says we are reviewing each segment and their respective challenges and opportunities, while also conducting a review of operational structure to evaluate synergies, optimise scalability and highlight potential of Qliro financial services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.