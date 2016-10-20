BRIEF-Hester Biosciences Sept-qtr profit rises

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hester Biosciences Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 59.69 million rupees versus 42.97 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter net sales 296.3 million rupees versus 240.1 million rupees year ago

* Says declared interim dividend of INR 3 per equity share

* Says Nepal plant is slated to commence commercial production on 15 November 2016

* Says hope to launch animal diagnostics division in the fourth quarter

* Says "We are short on our export targets, which we hope to recover in H2, more so with Nepal exporting vaccines to Africa" Source text: bit.ly/2dpi0Dr Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)