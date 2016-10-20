FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hester Biosciences Sept-qtr profit rises
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hester Biosciences Sept-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hester Biosciences Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 59.69 million rupees versus 42.97 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter net sales 296.3 million rupees versus 240.1 million rupees year ago

* Says declared interim dividend of INR 3 per equity share

* Says Nepal plant is slated to commence commercial production on 15 November 2016

* Says hope to launch animal diagnostics division in the fourth quarter

* Says "We are short on our export targets, which we hope to recover in H2, more so with Nepal exporting vaccines to Africa" Source text: bit.ly/2dpi0Dr Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.