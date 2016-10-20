BRIEF-Yes Bank Sept-qtr profit up about 31 pct

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd

* Sept-quarter net profit 8.02 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.10 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter interest earned 40.94 billion rupees versus 33.77 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter provisions 1.62 billion rupees versus 1.04 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter gross NPA 0.83 percent versus 0.79 percent previous quarter

* Sept-quarter net NPA 0.29 percent versus 0.29 percent previous quarter

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 7.65 billion rupees

* Sept-quarter NIM 3.4 percent

* Says reitereated approval for raising of funds by QIP up to US $1 billion

* Says provision coverage ratio (PCR) stands at 64.8 pct as at Sept 30, 2016

* Says reitereated approval for raising of funds by issuance of debt securities within limit of 100 billion rupees

* Standard restructured advances as a proportion of gross advances at 0.46 percent as at Sept 30, 2016, down from 0.71 pct as at Sept.30, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2e3isp5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)