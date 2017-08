Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lalique Group Sa

* H1 net group result 0.6 million euros ($658,140.00) versus 0.7 million euros year ago

* H1 operating revenue 58.7 million euros versus 58.7 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT down to 1.9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)