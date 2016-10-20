FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Husqvarna Q3 operating profit slightly above forecasts
October 20, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Husqvarna Q3 operating profit slightly above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Husqvarna Ab

* Q3 operating income increased to sek 431m (405), despite unfavorable currency impact of around sek -60m

* Q3 net sales amounted to sek 7,349m (7,307).

* Q3 margin increased to 5.9% (5.5)

* Reuters poll: husqvarna q3 core operating result was seen at 420 million sek, sales seen at 7.3 billion

* Husqvarna ab says cost reductions and efficiency enhancements in consumer brands division are progressing according to plan, however somewhat overshadowed by negative currency effects and impact from lower sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

