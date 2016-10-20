BRIEF-Husqvarna Q3 operating profit slightly above forecasts

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Husqvarna Ab

* Q3 operating income increased to sek 431m (405), despite unfavorable currency impact of around sek -60m

* Q3 net sales amounted to sek 7,349m (7,307).

* Q3 margin increased to 5.9% (5.5)

* Reuters poll: husqvarna q3 core operating result was seen at 420 million sek, sales seen at 7.3 billion

* Husqvarna ab says cost reductions and efficiency enhancements in consumer brands division are progressing according to plan, however somewhat overshadowed by negative currency effects and impact from lower sales