10 months ago
BRIEF-Beijer Electronics Q3 operating profit falls
#Computer Hardware
October 20, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Beijer Electronics Q3 operating profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Beijer Electronics Ab

* Q3 order intake was 266.3 mln SEK (309.0)

* Q3 operating profit of 4.7 mln SEK (12.0)

* Says in Q4 2016, we expect group sales to be higher than in previous quarter

* Says we also expect operating profit to be better than corresponding period of 2015 and Q3 2016

* Says we expect restructuring of our production in US to further reduce our costs

* Says we are retaining our ambition to achieve group's long-term targets in 2018

* Board also decided to impair most, 71.6 mln SEK, of the book value of our holding in Altus Sistemas of Brazil

* This impairment, which was charged to third-quarter profits, is being executed against the background of the poor progress of the Brazilian economy and Altus's exposure to the oil and gas sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
