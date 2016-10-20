FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE Group Q3 total income from cont ops up 19 pct
October 20, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-LSE Group Q3 total income from cont ops up 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Q3 revenue from continuing operations rose 15 percent to 376.2 million stg

* Q3 total income from continuing operations excluding assets sold / held for sale up 19 pct to 414.6 mln stg

* Q3 capital markets revenues up 16 pct (up 8 pct at constant currency)

* Q3 LCH income increased 29 pct (up 18 pct at constant currency)

* "All core parts of our business continue to perform well, despite testing market conditions"

* Maintained its focus on achieving regulatory consents for merger with Deutsche Börse.

* Sale of LCH French unit would be conditional on successful closing of merger. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

