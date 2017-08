Oct 20 (Reuters) - ANF Immobilier SA :

* ANF Immobilier: annual growth target of +10% Of EPRA recurring net income, group share confirmed

* Revenues were 38.3 million euros for Q3 of 2016. They were 36.3 million euros as at September 30, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)