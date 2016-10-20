FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vama Industries to make application for listing on NSE
#IT Services & Consulting
October 20, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vama Industries to make application for listing on NSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Vama Industries Ltd

* Vama Industries Ltd says decided to make an application for listing of shares of company on National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Source text - Vama Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on October 20, 2016 which was commenced at 10.00 AM and concluded at 12.00 Noon, have decided the following : - To make an application for listing of shares of the Company on National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

