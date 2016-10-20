FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biofrontera: 12-month follow-up results of phase III trial evaluating Ameluz for BCC
October 20, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Biofrontera: 12-month follow-up results of phase III trial evaluating Ameluz for BCC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Biofrontera Announces 12-month Follow-up Results Of Phase III Trial Evaluating Ameluz For BCC

* Analysis confirmed that photodynamic therapy (PDT) with Ameluz had a lower lesion recurrence rate at 12 months compared to pdt with comparator Metvix

* Treatment with Ameluz also resulted in an excellent cosmetic outcome

* Analysis confirmed that 93.4% of patients treated with Ameluz were cleared of all BCCs, compared to only 91.8% of patients treated with Metvix

* Counting clearance of individual BCCs this corresponded to total lesion clearance rates of 94.6% after Ameluz versus. 92.9% after Metvix PDT, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

