BRIEF-Husqvarna CEO sees Consumer Brands 2016 margin just below zero

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Husqvarna AB CEO Kai Warn and CFO Jan Ytterberg told Reuters:

* CEO says still sees it as realistic to reach 10 percent operating margin goal in 2017 or 2018

* CEO says ambition for consumer brands division still 5 percent operating margin in 2018, sees unit margin just below zero in 2016

* CFO says still sees negative currency effects of around 475 million sek 2016, possibly slightly positive effect 2017

* CEO sees gardena, husqvarna and construction units sales growth of 3-5 percent 2017 in line with target

* CEO sees consumer brands unit sales flattening in 2017, increasing in 2018

* CEO says organic growth is the core strategy but also slowly building up a pipeline of possible strategically adequate acquisitions

* (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)