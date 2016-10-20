FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Husqvarna CEO sees Consumer Brands 2016 margin just below zero
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
October 20, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Husqvarna CEO sees Consumer Brands 2016 margin just below zero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Husqvarna AB CEO Kai Warn and CFO Jan Ytterberg told Reuters:

* CEO says still sees it as realistic to reach 10 percent operating margin goal in 2017 or 2018

* CEO says ambition for consumer brands division still 5 percent operating margin in 2018, sees unit margin just below zero in 2016

* CFO says still sees negative currency effects of around 475 million sek 2016, possibly slightly positive effect 2017

* CEO sees gardena, husqvarna and construction units sales growth of 3-5 percent 2017 in line with target

* CEO sees consumer brands unit sales flattening in 2017, increasing in 2018

* CEO says organic growth is the core strategy but also slowly building up a pipeline of possible strategically adequate acquisitions

* Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.