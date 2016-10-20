FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries says outstanding debt as on Sept. 30 was 1.89 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :

* 2Q FY17 revenue from petrochemicals segment increased by 5.6 pct y-o-y to $3.4 billion, primarily due to increase in volumes of fiber intermediates , polyester products

* On the back of rising feedstock costs, prices for PBR (+16%) and SBR (+9%) also firmed up during the quarter.

* Near term outlook for natural gas is improving with stronger power-burn with coal plant retirement and growing exports to Mexico and LNG exports.

* Medium term outlook for oil is positive, given improving demand and falling production easing inventory concerns

* In U.S. shale operations, business environment remains challenging given strong macro headwinds

* HomeShop18 profitability continued to be challenged by regulatory and competitive factors

* Outstanding debt as on Sept 30, 2016 was 1.89 trln rupees compared to 1.80 trln rupees on March 31, 2016

* Cash and cash equivalents as on Sept 30, 2016 were at 825.33 billion rupees

* During the quarter, KGD6 JV has completed one side track at MA field which has been put to production in 3Q FY17

* "Company proposes to use this time period for resolution of interconnection related issues that it has faced with incumbent operators"

* Says test gas production from phase I facilities of Sohagpur West block is being carried out

* "Jio may extend period of free services in case subscribers unable to get adequate connectivity across network due to interconnection congestion"

* Customers continue to face "severe quality of service issues owing to inadequate release of points of interconnection by incumbent mobile operators to Jio" Source text: bit.ly/2eb12dS Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

