FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Distell Group says Q1 revenue growth muted
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 20, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Distell Group says Q1 revenue growth muted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Distell Group Limited :

* On Q1 muted revenue growth compared to corresponding period in previous financial year

* In Q1, in Africa we achieved good revenue growth in Mozambique and Zimbabwe

* Trading conditions expected to remain unpredictable and volatile domestically and in our traditional international export markets

* Overall performance negatively impacted, continue to feel effects of economic slowdown across Angola, historically our biggest market in region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.