BRIEF-Distell Group says Q1 revenue growth muted

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Distell Group Limited :

* On Q1 muted revenue growth compared to corresponding period in previous financial year

* In Q1, in Africa we achieved good revenue growth in Mozambique and Zimbabwe

* Trading conditions expected to remain unpredictable and volatile domestically and in our traditional international export markets

* Overall performance negatively impacted, continue to feel effects of economic slowdown across Angola, historically our biggest market in region