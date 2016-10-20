FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-State Bank of India blocks debit cards of certain customers related to data breach
October 20, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India blocks debit cards of certain customers related to data breach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* statement by State Bank Of India on debit card issue

* State Bank Of India has taken precautionary measures and have blocked cards of certain customers identified by networks

* SBI' systems are absolutely secure and no security breach has happened

* Customers can continue to use their debit cards securely

* "Customers are further requested to use the fraud prevention facilities provided by SBI"

* SBI is in process of issuing new cards at no cost to customers whose cards have been blocked

* Says "this is a cards industry incident (not only SBI)" Source text: [State Bank of India (SBI) has taken precautionary measures and have blocked cards of certain customers identified by the networks. This has been a proactive measure to protect our customers from any potential fraud, once we came to know of some data breach outside our Bank. We'd like to inform that SBI' robust systems are absolutely secure and no security breach has happened. Customers can continue to use their Debit Cards securely. This is a cards industry incident (not only SBI)Customers are further requested to use the fraud prevention facilities provided by SBI] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

