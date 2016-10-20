FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Datasonic group says unit entered into SPA with Percetakan Keselamatan
Sections
Featured
Former EPA administrator takes your questions
Reuters Facebook Live
Former EPA administrator takes your questions
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 20, 2016 / 10:20 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Datasonic group says unit entered into SPA with Percetakan Keselamatan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Datasonic Group Bhd :

* Datasonic group bhd- unit, datasonic technologies sdn bhd, entered into a supply and purchase agreement (“spa”) with Percetakan Keselamatan Nasional Sdn Bhd (PKN)

* Contract sum of rm54.1 million rgt

* Datasonic group bhd- agreement for supply of not less than aggregate of 2 million units of polycarbonate data page with chip for a period of 7 months

* Datasonic group bhd- spa is expected to contribute positively towards future earnings and net assets per share of datasonic group for fy 31 march 2017

* Datasonic group bhd- spa will not have any effect on the share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholdings of datasonic group

Source text : (bit.ly/2dpKJYN)

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.