10 months ago
BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance Sept qtr profit up about 20 pct
October 20, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance Sept qtr profit up about 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - LIC Housing Finance Ltd

* LIC Housing Finance Ltd - sept quarter net profit 4.95 billion rupees

* LIC Housing Finance Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 34.56 billion rupees

* LIC Housing Finance Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 4.75 billion rupees

* LIC Housing Finance Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 4.12 billion rupees; total income from operations was 30.65 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2dCcT1j) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
