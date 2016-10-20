BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance Sept qtr profit up about 20 pct

Oct 20 (Reuters) - LIC Housing Finance Ltd

* LIC Housing Finance Ltd - sept quarter net profit 4.95 billion rupees

* LIC Housing Finance Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 34.56 billion rupees

* LIC Housing Finance Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 4.75 billion rupees

* LIC Housing Finance Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 4.12 billion rupees; total income from operations was 30.65 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2dCcT1j) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)