10 months ago
BRIEF-Implanet launches capital increase of about 6.9 million euros
October 20, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Implanet launches capital increase of about 6.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Implanet SA :

* Launches a capital increase of about 6.9 million euros ($7.57 million)

* Subscription price of 0.70 euros per share

* Ratio is 6 new shares for 7 old ones

* Subscription period between October 26 and November 9, inclusive

* Commitments received for 79.47 percent of the capital increase

* Preferential subscription rights will be listed and tradeable between October 24 and November 7, inclusive Source text: bit.ly/2ds4wC3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

