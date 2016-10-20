FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascendas REIT qtrly net property income S$ 152.4 mln vs S$ 123.8 mln
October 20, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ascendas REIT qtrly net property income S$ 152.4 mln vs S$ 123.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Qtrly net property income S$ 152.4 million vs S$ 123.8 million

* Qtrly gross revenue S$ 205.4 million versus S$182.6 million

* Leases for about 12 pct of gross revenue in Singapore are due for renewal in fy16/17

* Qtrly distribution per unit 4.03 cents versus 4.16 cents

* Industrial property market condition in Singapore is expected to remain challenging

* Slowing economy is expected to affect leasing demand in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

