Oct 20 (Reuters) - Capitaland Malaysia Mall Trust :

* Capitaland malaysia mall trust-qtrly revenue of 93.5 million rgt versus 90.9 million rgt; net profit attributable to equity holders of 41.5 million rgt versus 52.5 million rgt

* Capitaland malaysia mall trust-qtrly distribution per unit of 2.13 sen versus 2.08 sen

Source text : (bit.ly/2dQzq8l)

Further company coverage: