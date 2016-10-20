FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Klövern contemplates issuance of SEK bonds and announces tender offer for its January 2017 bonds
October 20, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Klövern contemplates issuance of SEK bonds and announces tender offer for its January 2017 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Klovern AB :

* Contemplates the issuance of SEK bonds and announces tender offer for its January 2017 bonds

* Has mandated Nordea and Swedbank to arrange fixed income investor meetings starting on October 20, 2016

* For every nominal SEK 1,000,000 of bonds in the New Issue Transaction irrevocably subscribed by a Holder, Klövern agrees to purchase from that Holder nominally SEK 1,000,000 of the January 2017 bonds at a fixed cash price equal to 100.250 per cent

* New issue transaction proceeds will be used for refinancing of January 2017 bonds and for general corporate purposes

* Tender offer expires at 17.00 CET on October 25, 2016, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at sole discretion of Klövern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
