BRIEF-Klövern contemplates issuance of SEK bonds and announces tender offer for its January 2017 bonds

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Klovern AB :

* Contemplates the issuance of SEK bonds and announces tender offer for its January 2017 bonds

* Has mandated Nordea and Swedbank to arrange fixed income investor meetings starting on October 20, 2016

* For every nominal SEK 1,000,000 of bonds in the New Issue Transaction irrevocably subscribed by a Holder, Klövern agrees to purchase from that Holder nominally SEK 1,000,000 of the January 2017 bonds at a fixed cash price equal to 100.250 per cent

* New issue transaction proceeds will be used for refinancing of January 2017 bonds and for general corporate purposes

* Tender offer expires at 17.00 CET on October 25, 2016, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at sole discretion of Klövern