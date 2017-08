(Refiles to add link to Reuters poll)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Amer Sports Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 736.8 million euros ($808 million) (Reuters Poll: 754 million euros)

* Q3 adjusted EBIT 106.5 million euros (Reuters Poll: 111 million euros)

* In 2016, net sales in local currencies are expected to increase and EBIT margin excluding items affecting comparability to improve from 2015 Source text for Eikon:

