#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 20, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Telenor's Dtac lifts Q3 core earnings, alters margin outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor says dtac q3 ebitda before other items nok 1,727 million (nok 1,656 million)

* Telenor says dtac q3 revenues nok 4,671 million (nok 4,600 million)

* During quarter number of dtac subscriptions decreased by 132,000 to 24.820 million

* Dtac's 2016 outlook: ebitda at least same level as previous year (earlier 31-33 pct ebitda margin). In 2015 Dtac reported a margin of 31.8 pct

* Service revenue outlook and capex target maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
