BRIEF-Textron says decided to take additional restructuring actions

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Textron Inc -

* Textron Inc decided to take additional restructuring actions, principally headcount reductions, in Textron aviation segment

* Expected cash outlays in connection with this plan are estimated to be in range of $100 million to $120 million

* Now expect total pre-tax charges in range of $140 million to $170 million to be incurred under plan

* Additional restructuring actions beyond that already included in plan as originally announced.

* Approximately half of expected cash outlays in connection with the plan is expected to be expended in 2016 and remainder in 2017