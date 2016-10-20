FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Textron says decided to take additional restructuring actions
October 20, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Textron says decided to take additional restructuring actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Textron Inc -

* Textron Inc decided to take additional restructuring actions, principally headcount reductions, in Textron aviation segment

* Expected cash outlays in connection with this plan are estimated to be in range of $100 million to $120 million

* Now expect total pre-tax charges in range of $140 million to $170 million to be incurred under plan

* Additional restructuring actions beyond that already included in plan as originally announced.

* Approximately half of expected cash outlays in connection with the plan is expected to be expended in 2016 and remainder in 2017 -SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2dQNAWS) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
