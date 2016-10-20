BRIEF-First Acceptance names Kenneth Russell CEO
* Appointed Kenneth D. Russell, a director of company since May 2014, to serve as interim president and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2eneN4o Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Textron Inc -
* Textron Inc decided to take additional restructuring actions, principally headcount reductions, in Textron aviation segment
* Expected cash outlays in connection with this plan are estimated to be in range of $100 million to $120 million
* Now expect total pre-tax charges in range of $140 million to $170 million to be incurred under plan
* Additional restructuring actions beyond that already included in plan as originally announced.
* Approximately half of expected cash outlays in connection with the plan is expected to be expended in 2016 and remainder in 2017 -SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2dQNAWS) Further company coverage:
* Appointed Kenneth D. Russell, a director of company since May 2014, to serve as interim president and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2eneN4o Further company coverage:
* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S