10 months ago
BRIEF-Gaslog places a newbuilding order at Samsung Heavy Industries
October 20, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gaslog places a newbuilding order at Samsung Heavy Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gaslog Ltd -

* Charter to Centrica for seven years and places a newbuilding order at Samsung Heavy Industries

* Centrica will charter the vessel from Gaslog for a period of seven years commencing in the second half of 2019

* Gaslog Partners Lp has the right to acquire the vessel pursuant to the omnibus agreement between Gaslog and Gaslog Partners

* Securing a seven-year charter on vessel extends Gaslog partners' dropdown pipeline of future vessels from thirteen to fourteen Source text: bit.ly/2evFjaJ Further company coverage:

