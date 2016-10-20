FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Rigel's fostamatinib fails late-stage study
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Rigel's fostamatinib fails late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel announces results from the second fit phase 3 study and the long-term open-label extension study for fostamatinib in itp

* Study did not meet its primary endpoint

* In study 048, difference between those on treatment and those on placebo did not reach statistical significance

* Rigel pharmaceuticals - most frequent adverse events were gastrointestinal-related, and safety profile of product was consistent with prior clinical experience

* Rigel pharmaceuticals inc - in fit 2 (study 048) phase 3 study, fostamatinib response rate was 18%, consistent with fit 1 (study 047) phase 3 study

* Believe that risk/benefit ratio for fostamatinib is positive for patients with chronic/persistent itp

* "we will continue to pursue this opportunity."; next step is to seek feedback from fda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.