BRIEF-Rigel's fostamatinib fails late-stage study

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel announces results from the second fit phase 3 study and the long-term open-label extension study for fostamatinib in itp

* Study did not meet its primary endpoint

* In study 048, difference between those on treatment and those on placebo did not reach statistical significance

* Rigel pharmaceuticals - most frequent adverse events were gastrointestinal-related, and safety profile of product was consistent with prior clinical experience

* Rigel pharmaceuticals inc - in fit 2 (study 048) phase 3 study, fostamatinib response rate was 18%, consistent with fit 1 (study 047) phase 3 study

* Believe that risk/benefit ratio for fostamatinib is positive for patients with chronic/persistent itp

* "we will continue to pursue this opportunity."; next step is to seek feedback from fda