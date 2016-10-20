FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Theravance biopharma and Mylan announce positive results from two late-stage studies
October 20, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Theravance biopharma and Mylan announce positive results from two late-stage studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc -

* Theravance Biopharma and Mylan announce positive results from two pivotal phase 3 studies of revefenacin (td-4208) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

* Twelve-month safety trial ongoing and targeted for completion in 2017

* Studies also demonstrated that 88 mcg and 175 mcg doses of revefenacin were generally well-tolerated

* Study meets primary efficacy endpoint

* Look forward to completing ongoing phase 3 safety trial in 2017, with goal of filing an NDA by end of 2017

* Theravance Biopharma expects to file a new drug application (NDA) for revefenacin with U.S. Fda by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

