Oct 20 (Reuters) - Rockcastle Global Real Estate Company Ltd :

* Says New Europe Property Investments Plc (NEPI) and Rockcastle have entered into negotiations to explore potential transaction between them

* NEPI and Rockcastle shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their shares Source: bit.ly/2eUHoS2 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)