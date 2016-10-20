FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walgreens CEO on conf call- Included some part of Rite Aid potential profit in our guidance, confident about this deal
October 20, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Walgreens CEO on conf call- Included some part of Rite Aid potential profit in our guidance, confident about this deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Inc

* On conf call- seeing impact of action in tobacco where we have reduced base and visibility, focusing on helping customers who want to stop smoking

* CFO- continued to experience reimbursement pressure in boots UK in Q4

* CFO- faced competitive market conditions in continental europe in Q4

* CFO- due to recently announced U.S. Strategic pharmacy partnerships, expect retail pharmacy U.S. scripts to be stronger than usual in 2nd half of fiscal year

* CEO- in 2017 expect to face same headwinds as this year

* CEO- “from the fact that we have included some part of Rite Aid potential profit in our guidance, you can really understand we are confident about this deal”

* CEO- “we see just a long administrative process (for the Rite Aid deal), but don’t see substantial differences from what we were expecting” Further company coverage:

