Oct 20 (Reuters) - Avx Corp :

* Avx corporation declares increased dividend

* Avx Corp - recently declared an increased dividend of $0.11 per common share for quarter ended September 30, 2016.

* Avx Corp - increased dividend represents a $0.44 annual dividend rate, and a 4.8 pct increase over previous dividend rate.