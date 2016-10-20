BRIEF-Teva reports FDA acceptance of resubmitted NDA for SD-809
* Teva announces FDA acceptance of resubmitted new drug application for SD-809 for treatment of Chorea associated with Huntington disease
Oct 20 Avx Corp :
* Avx corporation declares increased dividend
* Avx Corp - recently declared an increased dividend of $0.11 per common share for quarter ended September 30, 2016.
* Avx Corp - increased dividend represents a $0.44 annual dividend rate, and a 4.8 pct increase over previous dividend rate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEHRAN/ISTANBUL, Oct 20 Two years after Iran pledged to open up its oil industry in anticipation of the lifting of sanctions, foreign companies say they still have little information about Iranian oil fields and contract terms, hindering investment decisions.
Oct 20 Verizon Communications Inc added far fewer wireless subscribers than expected in the third quarter amid a price war with rivals in an oversaturated phone market, and hopes to tap new revenue from its fledgling digital advertising and media business.