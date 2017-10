Oct 20 (Reuters) - Linedata Services SA :

* 9 Months revenue fell 2.3 percent to 123.1 million euros ($134.68 million)

* Expects revenues for 2016 to be slightly down from 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2eVAM5W Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)